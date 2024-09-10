GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tayyab Ikram set to be FIH president for another term

Published - September 10, 2024 05:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Uthra Ganesan

Incumbent Mohammad Tayyab Ikram is all set to continue as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president for another term, being the lone candidate in the fray after completion of the scrutiny and approval of nominations.

The nomination period ended on August 31 and the Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) determined that all nominations submitted met the required standards and criteria, the FIH said in a statement.

The Pakistan-born Macau Ikram had taken over for a two-year period in 2022 following Narinder Batra’s resignation midway through his tenure. The current term will be his first full four-year term.

There are three candidates for each of the two Executive Board member spots (male and female), elections to which will be held at the 49th FIH Congress on November 9 in Muscat.

Published - September 10, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Hockey

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.