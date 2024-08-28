GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Harmanpreet to lead as Indian hockey embarks on new Olympic cycle in post-Sreejesh era

HI names the squad for Asian Champions Trophy

Updated - August 28, 2024 05:38 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 05:37 pm IST

Uthra Ganesan
Harmanpreet will at the helm. | Photo Credit: ANI

The post-Sreejesh era in Indian hockey began with the naming of the 18-member squad for the Asian Champions Trophy on Wednesday as Hockey India (HI) named a mix of youth and experience for the upcoming tournament.

With 10 players from the side that won bronze at the Paris Olympics included, coach Craig Fulton has made it clear that ranking points were important and there would be no immediate large-scale experiments in personnel.

The three reserve players in Paris – Nilakanta Sharma, Jugraj Singh and Krishan Pathak – have also been included with Pathak, along with Suraj Karkera, finally hoping to step into Sreejesh’s shoes for the long-term.

“This is an important campaign for us to ensure we build on our ranking points. The new Olympic cycle begins with this. We have rested a few players and brought in youngsters who have done well in training and have earned the opportunity to play. I believe this is a great opportunity for youngsters to shine. We want to continue to dominate in Asia and go to retain the title,” Fulton said.

Gurjot set for debut

Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the side that includes junior India captain Uttam Singh and Araijit Singh Hundal while Gurjot Singh will be making his international debut and Mohd. Raheel Mouseen gets another chance to cement his place after impressing during the Australia tour earlier this year.

The ACT is scheduled from September 8 to 17 in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, with Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and hosts China in the fray besides India. The defending champion will begin against China followed by Japan, Malaysia, Korea and Pakistan.

The squad: Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera; Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit.

Midfielders: Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen; Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh.

