ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan, China confirm Asian Champions Trophy participation

April 24, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated April 25, 2023 11:04 am IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau

CHENNAI

In a major development, Pakistan and China have confirmed their participation in the 7th Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament to be held at the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here from August 3 to 12. Confirming the news, J. Sekar Manoharan, president of the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and treasurer of Hockey India (HI) told The Hindu here on Monday, “Since there were doubts expressed by the media on the two teams (China and Pakistan) participation, we are happy to inform you that they have sent their confirmation.”

Manoharan further said HUTN has almost identified the venue for the practice turf. It will be a tennis court just adjacent to the entrance of the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. A practice turf is a primary requirement if a city has to host a major International tournament. “The four tennis courts inside the Stadium were not used extensively, and we are glad to change them to practice turf. We are hoping to start the work in May,” he said. However, an Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) official said that nothing is confirmed as of now, but HI has taken the measurements.

Meanwhile, representatives from SDAT, HUTN & HI are visiting Rourkela and Bhubaneswar—venues that hosted quite a few Hockey World Cups — to get an idea of what it takes to organise an International event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hockey

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US