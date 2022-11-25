Hockey World Cup ticket sales begin

November 25, 2022 05:30 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOLKATA

Tickets have been priced between Rs 200 and Rs 500 for India match days and between Rs 100 and Rs 500 for non-India match days

Y. B. Sarangi

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Ticket sales for the men’s Hockey World Cup, to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela from January 13 to 29, began on Thursday.

Marking the 50-day countdown of the event, former India captain and Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey gave the first ticket to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

Ticket sales began online from 1 p.m. on Thursday at https://insider.in/online.

Tickets have been priced between Rs 200 and Rs 500 for India match days and between Rs 100 and Rs 500 for non-India match days.

Each ticket allows a spectator to watch the entire day’s proceedings at the respective venue. 

