Hockey World Cup | India firm favourites against Wales but needs to guard against complacency

January 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

On paper, India will be firm favourite to win, and win big, against Wales in its final hockey World CupPool D match here on Friday. The gap between the two teams is evident in every possible way — ranking, experience, legacy, expectations, support. It’s the last two ones that will be what India coach Graham Reid calls dual-edged swords. That and the danger of crossing the faint, barely visible line between confidence and overconfidence.

After playing their first two league matches in Rourkela, the teams landed in Bhubaneswar on Monday and have been sweating it out at what has virtually been their home for the past few years. The injury to Hardik Singh was a dampener, but things are looking better for the youngster for future games.

Hockey India would like to thank the Indian team that won the 1975 Hockey World Cup, along with the Olympic and World Cup Captains for their warm presence in Rourkela as they depart from Jharsuguda airport today. pic.twitter.com/sJ6Prb7zBY — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 18, 2023

The 15,000-capacity Kalinga Stadium is expected to be packed and while Wales did face the crowd in Rourkela, this would be the first time the Welsh would feel the full force of it, playing against the host.

India’s defence has come good against tougher opponents so far in the competition and will be looking to maintain the momentum against Wales without getting complacent. The Indian forward line of Shamsher Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Mandeep Singh will look to finally find the target although it won’t be easy — the Welsh were overwhelmed in their first two games but not without a gritty defensive display.

And India’s penalty corner conversion, the one area of concern for the host, will be tested — England could convert only two out of twelve and Spain managed to earn only two. As of now, India’s actual win margin requirement will depend on the result of Spain vs England match earlier in the day.

Of course, the best option for India vis-a-vis the other Pool D game would be Spain defeating England. That would not only see Spain leapfrog into second position but also leave India to manage just a win to top the Pool without bothering with the number of goals.

Today’s matches Pool C: Malaysia vs New Zealand (1 pm), Netherlands vs Chile (3 pm) Pool D: Spain vs England (5 pm), India vs Wales (7 pm).

Spain has had one win so far, but the youthful side has been impressive in its confident and tactical play and will not be an easy opponent for its European rival. At the same time, England’s woes with penalty corners has continued, making any bets on the result of the face-off risky.

Also in action on Thursday will be the Dutch, taking on minnows Chile in their final league game, and Malaysia and New Zealand fighting for the second spot. While Netherlands is assured of a top spot with two wins in two so far and an easy victory predicted against the South American debutants, Malaysia and New Zealand are tied on three points with the Black Sticks currently ahead on goal difference.