Hockey World Cup | Hardik ruled out of Wales clash, team to wait and watch on replacement call

January 16, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The hamstring injury Hardik Singh suffered during the World Cupmatch against England has all but ruled the youngster out of India’s last league match against Wales.

India plays Wales only on Thursday in Bhubaneswar and even though there is time, the team management has decided against taking any chances and aggravating the injury. The 24-year-old was the most impressive player for India in the drawn game and his injury is a blow to the host.

While no decision has been taken yet on his continuing with the side for the rest of the tournament, sources said it was unlikely India would ask for a replacement going forward. If he is replaced, he will not be able to take any further part in the competition and the team management is waiting to assess the extent of seriousness of his injury before taking a final call.

Team staff are hopeful the long gap between the games will help him recover in time for the knockout games. India will only play on the 25th after the Wales game if it finishes on top of Pool D or the 22nd if it has to play the crossovers, giving the midfielder a week to recover.

Coach Graham Reid had sounded concerned about the injury but later insisted during the press conference that it did not appear as bad as was initially suspected. Hardik had hobbled out with just over three minutes left in the game on Sunday and was unable to stand even after the match.