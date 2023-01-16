ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey World Cup | Coach Reid lauds back-to-back clean sheets, Hardik injury not too bad

January 16, 2023 08:33 am | Updated 08:33 am IST - Rourkela

India’s in-from midfielder Hardik Singh was injured in the final minutes of the final quarter against England in the Hockey World Cup

PTI

Indian hockey team coach Graham Reid, right, talks to the goalkeeping coach during a practice session for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

India could not beat England in a crucial hockey World Cup match but head coach Graham Reid on Sunday said having back-to-back clean sheets was a achievement for the team which was "leaking" goals recently.

India played out a goalless draw against England in their second Pool D match but still remained in the hunt for a direct quarterfinal qualification.

"We have been leaking goals since the Tokyo Olympics but now we have got back-to-back clean sheets, that is the positive from this match," Reid said at the post-match press conference. "We conceded too many penalty corners but at the same time we defended them very well," he added.

India conceded 25 goals while scoring 17 against Australia in a five-match series before the World Cup.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The hosts had also kept a clean sheet against Spain, winning 2-0 in their World Cup opener.

In-from midfielder Hardik Singh was injured in the final minutes of the final quarter against England as he went down clutching his right hamstring. He was later helped off the field.

Asked about it, Reid said, "It looked pretty bad when he came off but I have gotten an update and it is not that bad as we originally thought. We will have an update on that, we will see."

India conceded eight penalty corners and earned four. But the Indians defended the PCs very well.

"At this level, when you are playing fast-paced hockey, it happens. It is always a concern if you concede that many penalty corners. We are going to try and make amends."

"We have to try and do better inside the opposition circle. But I am very pleased with the commitment of the players. It was a high-skilled hockey played by both the teams, it was a telling match and both came off exhausted."

Asked about India conceding many penalty corners but at the same time defending them very well, he said, "England and Netherlands are very similar and they attacked very quickly and they would push a lot of people forward and they create opportunities.

"But we defended very well. I think our keeper did not touch the ball from the penalty corners."

India play their final Pool D match against Wales at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hockey

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US