 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HOCKEY | We wanted senior players to rest: Tirkey on the absence of India stars at the Nationals

The Hockey India president waxes eloquent on the government support for the sport in Odisha

Published - November 16, 2024 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey addressing media persons in Chennai on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey addressing media persons in Chennai on Saturday, November 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

For Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, it must have been an emotional moment to witness Odisha win its maiden gold medal in the senior National men’s hockey championship here on Saturday.

Born and raised in Sundargarh, that is known for its love for hockey, Tirkey explained the reasons for the popularity of the sport in his district. “Sundargarh has more than a dozen artificial pitches in Odisha. There are as many sports hostels. There is a lot of support from the State Government as well.

“In fact, Odisha has the best infrastructure for hockey. Earlier, Odisha players used to play for different private teams in the Nationals. It is only now we have formed a good team.”

The 46-year-old former India captain said the Nationals have always been a priority for Hockey India and that there is a need to have a relook at the format of the tournament, which has seen many lop-sided matches.

“We are debating about it (the need to change the format). Some teams have conceded a lot of goals. I think this is not good for the future of Indian hockey,” he said.

According to Tirkey the reason many current India players didn’t take part in the Nationals was that there were quite a few international tournaments and moreover with the Hockey India League coming up, HI wanted the players to rest.

“We want all our national players to take part in the National championship. If our National players don’t play, people won’t come to see us play. Last year, when the Nationals happened before the Olympics, a lot of current India players came.

“This time, after the Paris Olympics (in July-August) we had the Asian Champions Trophy (in September) and we have the Hockey India League followed by the Pro League where all the top Indian and International players will play. We wanted the top Indian players to rest,” he said.

When it was pointed out to Tirkey that the job of High Performance Director of Hockey India is to promote grassroot talent and whether enough work is being done on that front, Tirkey said the work has just started.

“We are organising grassroots programs for u-15, u-19 and u-20 boys and girls. We are organising matches and camps for different age groups. Our High Performance Director and his team is going to all the places and making reports. We will do our best to support the development of hockey,” he said.

Published - November 16, 2024 09:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Hockey / national tournament / national championship / Orissa / sport / sports organisations / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.