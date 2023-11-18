ADVERTISEMENT

HOCKEY | Sumit slams six goals in Uttar Pradesh’s hammering of Kerala

November 18, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan

Sumit Kumar, prone, of Uttar Pradesh scores against Kerala during the 13th Hockey India senior men’s National championship 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Sumit Kumar scored six goals in Uttar Pradesh’s huge 13-1 win over Kerala in a Pool-G match of the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s hockey championship here on Saturday.

The results: Pool B: Himachal 4 (Kapil 5, Vikram 14, Gujrot Singh Sangha 34, Harsukhpreet Singh 59) bt Assam 0.

F: Jharkhand 10 (Royan Soy Murum 5, Vijay Xess 13, Michael Topno 17, 26, Anurud Bhengra 22, Dilbar Balra 44, Noyel Topno 47, 59, Kujur Lovelight 50, Kongari Joseph 56) bt AP 2 (Hitesh Lekkala Rao 2, Venu Gorrela Gopal 53); Chandigarh 4 (Yograj 14, 15, Vishaljit Singh 17, Maninder Singh 40) bt Goans 2 (Issub Sayyed 3, 5).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

G: Le Puducherry 4 (S. Suriya 23, Vinodhan 37, Veerathamizhan 41, R. Ranjith 59) bt Rajasthan 3 (Akhtar Shoyab 15, 45, Vijendra Singh Rathore 27); UP 13 (Sumit Kumar 17, 19, 37, 44, 47, 48, Shivam Anand 8, Faraz Mohd. 10, Sunil Yadav 17, Manish Yadav 21, Pawan Rajbhar 22, Lalit Negi 40, Arun Sahani 54) bt Kerala 1 (Shahanul Shafas Kv 58).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US