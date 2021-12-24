Hockey rankings | Indian men will end year in third spot, women to finish ninth

The Indian men's hockey team will end the year in third spot, its highest-ever, as per the International Hockey Federation (FIH) rankings released on Thursday.

The Manpreet Singh-led Indian team won bronze in the Tokyo Games earlier this year to end a 41-year medal wait for the country.

India, which finished third in the just-concluded Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, will end the year with 2296.038 points, behind Olympic champion Belgium and topper Australia.

Australia will close the year with 2642.25 points, just 10 points ahead of FIH Hockey Pro League and Olympic champion Belgium, which has 2632.12.

Among women, India has dropped a rung to ninth spot from the last update.

The women's team, which finished a historic fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, will end the year with 1810.32 points. The Netherlands women will finish the year at the top of the FIH world rankings.