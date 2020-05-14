Hockey

Hockey player Balbir Singh Senior suffers two more cardiac arrests, remains critical

Legendary hockey player Balbir Singh Senior. File

Legendary hockey player Balbir Singh Senior. File   | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

The triple Olympic medallist had suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning as well and has been on ventilator support since then.

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior has suffered two more cardiac arrests and he continues to be critical, his maternal grandson Kabir said, giving an update on his health condition on Thursday.

“Nana ji suffered two more cardiac arrests yesterday. His condition has not deteriorated since then but continues to be very critical and on ventilator assistance,” said Kabir.

Kabir further said that Sr is still in ICU of the hospital where doctors are continuously assessing his condition.

The 96-year-old was hospitalised on Friday evening with high fever.

In January last year, he was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh after spending 108 days in the hospital, where he underwent treatment for bronchial pneumonia.

