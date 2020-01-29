Hockey | New Zealand women down India

The Indian women’s hockey team suffered a 1-0 loss to New Zealand in its third match of the ongoing tour here on Wednesday. New Zealand’s Hope Ralph (37th) scored the winner. India had earlier registered a 4-0 win in its first match against the New Zealand Development squad but lost 2-1 in the following match.

Variations

“We tried a few things on the defensive side and that allowed New Zealand to come in our circle and create opportunities but it’s better to practice these variations now in the matches as this tour is more about our preparations for the Olympic Games and see how we can be better,” explained India’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne after the match.

Improving

“Our game is improving every match and today was again better than the previous match. At this moment, results are not important but the process is and we are working on some new tactics that will help us in the long run,” added Marijne.

India will take on Great Britain on February 4.