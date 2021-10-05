Hockey | National camp for men resumes

BENGALURU

05 October 2021 22:32 IST

Players will re-focus on future meets

The Indian men’s hockey team’s chief coach Graham Reid says the focus of the ongoing National camp will be on setting future priorities after the historic bronze medal-winning show at the Tokyo Olympics.

“The boys are all excited to resume training and we are looking at our future engagements,” Reid said.

After a well-deserved break following the Olympics success, the players resumed training here on Monday. According to a release issued by SAI, all COVID-related protocols are being followed in the camp.

Advertising

Advertising

“They are undergoing outdoor training in a different slot and are not mixing with other campers at SAI Bangalore. The revised SOPs of the SAI allows for outdoor training.”

Physical conditioning

Assistant coach Piyush Dubey said the players are now re-focusing on the future engagements. “Our entire focus for the time being is on the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Dhaka in December this year and this month-long camp shall mainly target on improving the physical conditioning of the players,” he said.

Having decided to pull out of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham next year, the team’s next big assignment is the Asian Games in China in September 2022.