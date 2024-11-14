HOCKEY | Manipur shinning bright even in the face of dire obstacles

Manipur had nothing but obstacles in its pursuit to perform well in the Hockey India-14th senior National men’s championship in Chennai.

When the team began its preparations in October back home, the ethnic violence hadn’t subsided. The team couldn’t practice regularly as sessions would suddenly be cancelled.

And it was not sure whether it would play in the Nationals, as it was short on funds. Quite a few well-wishers including businessmen, individuals, politicians pooled money to ensure Manipur reach the city to compete in the tournament.

And it has exceeded all expectations, by playing a game that has been neat, effective, and attractive. Manipur showed its character by beating Bengal in the group stage. It then put up a scintillating performance to topple Punjab, the defending champion, in the quarterfinals and become the first North Eastern State to reach the last four of the Nationals.

“The situation in Manipur is very bad. It still is,” said team coach Moirangthem Rinash Meitei, after the training session on the practice pitch of the SDAT-Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium here on Thursday.

Beating Punjab in the quarterfinals was sweet revenge for Manipur. For at the same venue and at the same stage last year, Manipur lost to Punjab. At the time, one of Manipur’s senior players Nilakanta Sharma, who had been in good form till then, had to sit out due to typhoid. This time, he was there guiding the younger ones on the field.

The midfielder, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist, explained: “Last time, Punjab had quite a few International players, including India captain Harmanpreet Singh. This time, we knew Punjab’s international players wouldn’t come. We spoke about it in the meeting that this was a good chance for us. Our mentality was very good. Moreover, our midfield is very strong,” said Nilakanta.

On taking on Odisha in the semifinals on Friday, Nilakanta admitted the opponent was tough but has told his teammates to be mentally strong.

What drives Nilakanta is to see Manipur win a medal here so that the players get a job. “It was very satisfying to reach the semifinals. My boys must get a job. That will be even more satisfying,” he signed off.