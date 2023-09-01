HamberMenu
Hockey | Indian Railways will be the team to beat; Army-Karnataka match promises a lot

The former champion will definitely have an upper-hand against Punjab National Bank, which hasn’t been impressive in the tournament thus far

September 01, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI:

K. Keerthivasan
Purple patch: The Railways team has been in a rich vein of form with all the departments gelling together

Purple patch: The Railways team has been in a rich vein of form with all the departments gelling together | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Gleaning the performance from the group (A &B) matches, one might come to a conclusion that Indian Railways would be the team to beat when the semifinals of the 94th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament begin here on September 2.

Yes, the former champion has played really well, not losing a match in its group (A). Also, Railways has scored the most number of goals (18) of the four teams.

But in a knock-out, anything is possible. One bad day, and the team is out. Defending champion IOC found out the hard way the other day.

Railways has the wherewithal in all departments. It has efficient forwards in Gursahibjit Singh and Yuvraj Walmiki, now a National selector, a good midfield in Seshe Gowda and Atuldeep and backed by a defence manned by penalty corner specialist Pratap Lakra. Against Punjab National Bank (PNB), Railways will definitely have an upper-hand. PNB hasn’t been impressive in the tournament. It has won (3 out of 4) by narrow low-scoring margins in pool matches, and its performance hasn’t inspired confidence.

On the other hand, the Army-Karnataka match promises a lot. Army has got better with every passing match. Not a flashy team, it doesn’t give up without a fight, though. Goalkeeper Senthamizh Arasu has had a great tournament and hope it will continue. Army’s defence has been rock solid throughout conceding just four goals.

Comprising mostly youngsters, Karnataka has been attractive and effective playing fast-paced hockey. Its scoring rate, however, has not been encouraging having produced eight goals.

The absence of current International stars has ensured that there is not much footfall in the tournament. Make no mistake, there definitely will be a better turnout in the last two days.

