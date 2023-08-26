HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HOCKEY | Indian Oil Corporation weathers a fighback from Indian Navy before prevailing

MCC-Murgapppa Gold Cup | Central Secretariat suffered its second successive defeat, while PNB looks a shadow of its former self in win over Indian Army

August 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
Raghunath of Indian Oil Corporation scores against Indian Navy during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, 26/08/2023.

Raghunath of Indian Oil Corporation scores against Indian Navy during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, 26/08/2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Comprising three former Olympians and a host of former Internationals, a star-studded Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) overcame a spirited fightback from Indian Navy to prevail 4-2 in a Group-A match of the 94th MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup All-India hockey tournament here on Saturday.

Earlier, in another Pool-A contest, Hockey Karnataka put it across Central Secretariat 2-1 while Punjab National Bank (PNB) edged out Indian Army by the same margin in a Group-B tie.

Navy appeared a confident and coordinated unit and matched the defending champion in attack and defence. Every time, IOC went ahead it came back strongly to neutralise the scores.

Arshdeep Singh, left, of IOC and K.T. Cariappa of Indian Navy in action during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, 26/08/2023.

Arshdeep Singh, left, of IOC and K.T. Cariappa of Indian Navy in action during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, 26/08/2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

At 2-2, IOC showed why it’s a champion side. In a clever penalty corner move, Gurjinder Singh, instead of going for a direct shot, passed it to Affan Yousuf, who placed himself on the right side of the ‘keeper. Without batting an eyelid, the striker flicked it home, a move that flummoxed the ‘keeper Sanjay.

The Navy continued to put the IOC defence under immense pressure making several raids. IOC, however, had the last laugh through Roshan Minz, a former International, when he pushed one from close range in a quick counterattack.

Sumit Kumar, left, of IOC and Rohit Kumar of Indian Navy in action during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, 26/08/2023.

Sumit Kumar, left, of IOC and Rohit Kumar of Indian Navy in action during the 94th All India MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, 26/08/2023. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

Central Secretariat suffered its second successive defeat when it lost to Hockey Karnataka in a drab match that saw both teams miss many gilt-edged chances. Similarly, PNB, looking a pale shadow of its former self, as it fluffed many chances, but managed to script a victory over Army.

The results: Hockey Karnataka 2 (Thrishul Ganapathi, Pranam Gowda) bt Central Secretariat 1 (Mohd. Shariq); PNB 2 (Gursimran Singh, Sachin) bt Indian Army 1 (Rajant); IOC 4 (Arshdeep Singh, V. R. Raghunath, Affan Yousuf, Roshan Minz) bt Indian Navy 2 (Sushil Dhanwar, K. Selvaraj).

Related Topics

Hockey / sport / sports event / national tournament / national championship / Chennai / Tamil Nadu / Karnataka / Olympics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.