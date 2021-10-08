Hockey | India women to play in Pro League this season

Joins Spain as replacements for Australia, New Zealand

India and Spain will play in the upcoming women’s Hockey Pro League as replacement teams only for this season after pull-outs by Australia and New Zealand, the international Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Friday.

The third season of the women’s Hockey Pro League begins on October 13 with Olympic and world champion the Netherlands taking on Belgium.

Last month, Australia and New Zealand pulled out of the league as well as from the upcoming Junior World Cups and the Indoor World Cup due to COVID-related international travel restrictions.

Same dates, venues

The FIH said whenever possible, the women’s squads of India and Spain will play on the same dates and venues as their men counterparts, who are already part of FIH’s global home-and-away league.

Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam welcomed the country’s participation in the league as a great opportunity.