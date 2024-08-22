GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hockey India starts thinking about Los Angeles Olympics 2028

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the revival of Hockey India League would promote youngsters for the future

Published - August 22, 2024 05:03 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

Y. B. Sarangi
Indian Hockey Men’s Team being felicitated for their bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 21, 2024.

Indian Hockey Men’s Team being felicitated for their bronze medal in the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia

Following the Indian men’s hockey team’s second consecutive bronze medal finish in the Paris Olympics, Hockey India (HI) has started thinking about the side’s preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

A day after the members of the bronze medal winning team were felicitated by its principal sponsor Odisha government, HI president Dilip Tirkey, a former India captain, spoke about his federation’s vision.

“We have to start preparing for the 2028 Olympics now. After the 2026 Asian Games, which is a qualifying event for the Olympics, the coach and the selectors have to sit together and decide how many players of the team can actually play in Los Angeles,” Tirkey told The Hindu on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Hockey India retires Sreejesh's No. 16 jersey

While goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh has announced his retirement, three players of the present team are already in their 30s and nine will be over 30 years in four years time.

“Besides the Olympics, we have to think about performing well in major events such as the World Cup and the FIH Pro League. The immediate challenge is the Asian Champions Trophy for men (Hulunbuir City, China, September 8 to 17) and women (yet to be decided).”

Tirkey said the revival of Hockey India League (HIL) would promote youngsters for the future.

Warm welcome and felicitations mark the return of the Indian hockey team

“The young players and domestic coaches will be benefitted. The addition of the women’s competition is important. It will make the HIL bigger.”

HI needs to handle some challenges related to HIL, which was launched in 2013 and lasted for five editions.

“The bigger challenge is making it successful in the long term. The franchises have been more or less finalised. The Odisha Government continues to be our backbone. I hope corporate houses will participate enthusiastically to support hockey,” said Tirkey.

Paris Olympics: Bronze medal is important for better future of Indian hockey, says Dilip Tirkey

In order to make the domestic events more attractive, HI has decided to make some of these compulsory, including the National championships, for all the players. Now it may have to revisit its decision.

“We had decided that the National championships and two domestic events would be mandatory for everyone. We are aware that the international events have increased. With the HIL coming on our calendar, we have to rethink it. Nevertheless, participation in the National championships may still be mandatory,” said Tikey.

The former India captain said the introduction of junior and sub-junior inter-zonal championships this year would provide the youngsters more competitive exposure. “More exposure will sharpen the skills of our under-17 and under-19 players,” said Tirkey.

