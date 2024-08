Hockey India retires Sreejesh's No. 16 jersey

Hockey India on Wednesday decided to retire the jersey number of goalkeeping stalwart P.R. Sreejesh, who retired after playing a pivotal role in the country's second consecutive Olympic bronze medal at the just-concluded Paris Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh also announced that the affable 36-year-old, who donned the No. 16 jersey for nearly two decades, will take up the role of the junior national coach.

"Sreejesh is now going to be the junior team coach and we are retiring the No. 16 jersey for the senior team. We are not retiring No. 16 for the junior team.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of India’s medal winners, and near misses

"Sreejesh dusra Sreejesh ko paida karega in junior team (Sreejesh will groom someone like him in the junior team who will wear the No. 16 jersey)," said Singh at a felicitation function for the veteran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.