Hockey India postpones Nationals indefinitely

Following the extension of lockdown due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty around resumption of sporting events across the world, Hockey India has decided to indefinitely postpone its remaining National championships for the year scheduled to begin on April 29.
“Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the remaining 2020 National championships, keeping in mind the well-being of players, coaches, organisers, fans and officials.
“We will announce new dates after evaluating the situation,” Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said.
Among the tournaments postponed were the junior and sub-junior men’s and women’s National championships in May and June, and the B division men’s National championships in July.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.