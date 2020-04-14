Hockey India postpones Nationals indefinitely

Following the extension of lockdown due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty around resumption of sporting events across the world, Hockey India has decided to indefinitely postpone its remaining National championships for the year scheduled to begin on April 29.

“Hockey India has taken a decision to postpone the remaining 2020 National championships, keeping in mind the well-being of players, coaches, organisers, fans and officials.

“We will announce new dates after evaluating the situation,” Hockey India president Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad said.

Among the tournaments postponed were the junior and sub-junior men’s and women’s National championships in May and June, and the B division men’s National championships in July.