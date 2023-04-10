ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey India moves closer to reviving HIL

April 10, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Uthra Ganesan

In what can be seen as the first official step towards revival of the Hockey India League after a six-year hiatus, the federation has announced a new commercial and marketing partner for the same.

The last edition of the HIL, the fifth, was held in 2017 and has been largely credited with the improvement in player skills and temperament, leading to better performances at the world level.

The federation has finalised Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. as partner in plans for the revival after the Paris Olympics next year. The Hindu had first reported this in January with the likes of Adani and JSW among those in talks to own franchises.

