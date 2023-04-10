HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hockey India moves closer to reviving HIL

April 10, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Uthra Ganesan

In what can be seen as the first official step towards revival of the Hockey India League after a six-year hiatus, the federation has announced a new commercial and marketing partner for the same.

The last edition of the HIL, the fifth, was held in 2017 and has been largely credited with the improvement in player skills and temperament, leading to better performances at the world level.

The federation has finalised Big Bang Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. as partner in plans for the revival after the Paris Olympics next year. The Hindu had first reported this in January with the likes of Adani and JSW among those in talks to own franchises.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.