Hockey India finalises key staff ahead of Asian Games

April 07, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

With new men’s chief coach Craig Fulton likely to take charge towards the end of this month, Indian hockey teams have also finally got other members of the support staff with Hockey India finalising Rhett Halkett and Alan Tan for key roles.

While South African Halkett will come in as analytical coach, Tan will be the new Scientific Advisor. Halkett had 155 international caps between 2010-2018 before joining the Netherlands women’s side as assistant coach in 2020, moving as assistant to Scotland in 2022 and being its under-21 head coach.

With experience in Europe and his South African background, Halkett is expected to work closely with compatriot Fulton. Interestingly, Halkett first came to India as a player for the 2010 World Cup and was also here as a player as recently as the 2018 edition.

Tan, meanwhile, has been the senior strength and conditioning coach for Tennis Australia in his most recent role besides having worked with Wheelchair Rugby Australia and more than a decade at the NSW Institute of Sport.

Farry for the women

A bigger decision has been the appointment of former Canada head coach Anthony Farry as the analytical coach for the women’s side. Farry took over from India chief coach Janneke Schopman at the USA women’s team in 2020 in his most recent role and was in charge of Japan women prior to that, leading them to their maiden Asian Games title — defeating India — in 2018. All appointees are expected to take charge by the end of this month.

“We welcome the new coaching staff for the Indian men’s and women’s teams. I thank Sports Authority of India for processing their appointments on an immediate basis in preparing the Indian teams for the upcoming Asian Games,” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said.