Hockey India announces cash prize for junior men's team after Sultan of Johor Cup triumph

Hockey India (HI) on October 29 announced ₹2 lakh each for the players of the junior men's Sultan of Johor Cup-winning team.

Besides, HI also announced ₹1 lakh for the support staff of the team.

The Indian team emerged victorious in dramatic fashion after winning a nail-biting final via shoot out. The two teams were tied at 1-1 in regulation time, following which nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner. India edged the shootout 5-4 and won their third Sultan of Johor Cup title.

"Hockey India is delighted to announce Rs Two lakh each for the players and Rs One lakh each for the support staff of the Indian Junior Men's Team for they winning performance at the 10th Sultan of Johor Cup," HI President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey said in a release.

"They have made us all very proud with their fighting spirit in this entire tournament. As a federation, it is very important for us to invest in our junior programs and I am hopeful this victory will give the players more confidence as they prepare for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup to be held in Malaysia next year." Congratulating the team on the historic performance, Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh said, "The team showed great spirit through out the match and did not give up till the last minute.

"All the hard work the team has put in over the past couple of months has paid off and I believe they will continue to build on this momentum as they prepare for the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup."