Hockey India announces 18-member Indian junior women’s team for Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023

May 10, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Hockey India on May 10 named the 18-member Indian Junior Women’s Team for the prestigious Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 scheduled to begin from June 2 in Kakamigahara, Japan.

We are excited to present the Junior Women's squad for the upcoming Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023, which will take place from 2nd to 11th June 2023 in Kakamigahara, Japan. In the pool stages, India will face Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Uzbekistan.#HockeyIndia… pic.twitter.com/3l6D21dsay — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 10, 2023

The Indian Junior Women will be up against Korea, Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, and Uzbekistan in Pool A during the group stage. At the same time, Pool B consists of hosts Japan, China, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong China, and Indonesia.

The Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 is a crucial event for the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team, as the top three nations from the tournament will qualify for the FIH Junior Women’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

Captain Preeti will spearhead India’s campaign, while Deepika has been named the Vice Captain. Goalkeepers Madhuri Kindo and Aditi Maheshwari are part of the squad, along with defenders Mahima Tete, Preeti, Neelam, Ropni Kumari, and Anjali Barwa. The midfield consists of Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, and Manashri Narendra Shedage, as per a press release from Hockey India.

India’s forward line will see the experienced Mumtaz Khan, Vice Captain Deepika, and Deepika Soreng lead the charge along with newcomers Annu and Sunelita Toppo.

Speaking about the team and the campaign, Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, “It was not easy to select the 18 players for the Junior Asia Cup. The group of players are on par with each other but I think we selected a strong team for the Junior Asia Cup. There is lots of talent in India and it’s great that these young players get a chance to show themselves on the international stage.”

“With Junior World Cup qualification at stake, we know we will have to compete every second, but I’m excited to see where this team can go,” she added.

India will begin their campaign against Uzbekistan on June 3, followed by a match against Malaysia on June 5. They will take on Korea on June 6, followed by a match against Chinese Taipei. The Semis will be held on June 10, while the Final will be played on June 11.

Indian Junior Women’s Team:

Goalkeepers: Madhuri Kindo, Aditi Maheshwari

Defenders: Mahima Tete, Preeti (C), Neelam, Ropni Kumari, Anjali Barwa

Midfielders: Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sujata Kujur, Manashri Narendra Shedage

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Deepika (VC), Deepika Soreng, Annu, Sunelita Toppo.