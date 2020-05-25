Hockey

Hockey icon Balbir Singh Sr passes away

Legendry Hockey player and three time Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior draws inspirations from national flag and keeps it at his side always.

His world record for most goals scored by an individual in the men’s hockey final of the Olympics still remains unbeaten

Three-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr died in Chandigarh on Monday after battling multiple health issues for over two weeks.

The iconic player was 95 and is survived by his daughter Sushbir and three sons Kanwalbir, Karanbir, and Gurbir. “He died at around 6:30 this morning,” Abhijit Singh, Director Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he was admitted on May 8, told PTI.

Balbir Sr was in a semi-comatose state since May 18 and had developed a blood clot in his brain after being first admitted to the hospital for bronchial pneumonia with high fever.

A file picture of Legendry Hockey player and three time Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior bearing national flag leading Indian contingent at Melbourne Olympics in 1956.

A file picture of Legendry Hockey player and three time Olympic gold medallist Balbir Singh Senior bearing national flag leading Indian contingent at Melbourne Olympics in 1956.  

 

One of the country’s greatest athletes, Balbir Sr was the only Indian among 16 legends chosen by the International Olympic Committee across modern Olympic history.

