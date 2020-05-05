Hockey | HI asks for bids to host various Nationals

While most sports federations are struggling to redraw their future activities due to uncertainty, Hockey India has sought interest from member associations to host various National championships in 2021.

The restructured format of the Nationals means there would be separate championships for States, institutions and academies across age-groups.

While the deadline to express interest to host the 11th edition in 2021 is May 11, the deadline for inter-department and academy Nationals is June 5.

The window to host the senior competitions has been set for January 1 to April 30 and February 15 to April 30 for the junior and sub-junior categories.

The new structure of Nationals means State units can participate across all age-groups, institutions cannot have a sub-junior team while academies cannot have a senior side.