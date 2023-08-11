HOCKEY | FIH abandons proposed rule changes in penalty corners

August 11, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has abandoned its proposed rule changes in penalty corners, federation president Tayyab Ikram told the media during the Malaysia-Korea Asian Champions Trophy hockey semifinal match here on Friday.

The proposed changes made it imperative for the ball to travel at least 5m outside the striking circle, beyond the dotted line, before a goal can be attempted. All attackers except the injector / pusher must also be beyond the dotted line till the ball is released.

Ikram said, “It (proposed rule changes) will not be considered on trial but at the same time we will have a re-evaluation for further options.” He added that the FIH was in favour of retaining the existing penalty corner, but might consider introducing changes in more dynamic ways.

“We are in big favour of keeping the penalty corner in the same format. If it will be different, it will be around the same format, but in more dynamic ways. In any case, we will not do anything to compromise the safety of our athletes, which will lead to dangerous play,” he said.

While underlying the fact that the penalty corners were an important aspect of the sport, the FIH president highlighted that the world body was keen not to do anything that would take the glamour element away from the sport. “We want to keep the PCs as compact as possible as it enhances goalscoring and provide glamour to the sport,” he said.

