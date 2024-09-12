Hero Asian Champions Trophy: India beats Korea; registers fourth consecutive win

Defending champions India defeated Korea 3-1 to register their fourth consecutive win at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Hulunbuir on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

Paris Olympics bronze medallist India had already defeated China 3-0, Japan 5-0 before thrashing last year's runner-up Malaysia 8-1.

Araijeet Singh Hundal (8th minute) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (9th, 43th) were the goal getters for India against the Koreans.

Korea's lone goal came from the stick of Jihun Yang in the 30th minute from a penalty corner.

Already assured of a semifinal place, India will next play arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday in their last league match in the six-team competition.

The top four teams from the league stages will qualify for the semifinals scheduled on Saturday, while the final will be played on Sunday.

