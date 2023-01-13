Hat-tricks by Craig, Hayward as Australia drubs France

January 13, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

Forward Tom Craig and drag-flicker Jeremy Hayward’s hat-tricks underlined World No. 1 Australia’s class in its 8-0 victory over France in a Pool A match on the opening day of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.

Earlier, 2016 champion Argentina, posted a hard-earned 1-0 win over a fighting South Africa in the inaugural match of the 15th edition.

Tribute to Glencross

Wearing black armbands in tribute to Australian great Brian Glencross, who passed away last month, the Kookaburras’ beautiful team work, featuring smart inter-play, resulted in the first goal. Craig capped the fine move with a lovely deflection in the ninth minute to mark the beginning of a typical Aussie onslaught.

Australia relied on player flair and organised approach to pump in three goals each in the second and third quarters. First Hayward displayed his command over penalty corner conversions, through a rebound and two direct flicks, and then Craig showed his opportunism in their hat-tricks.

Flynn Ogilvie’s second-quarter strike and Tom Wickham’s fourth-period goals were important components in Kookaburras’ massive win even without forward Blake Govers, who is recovering from an injury he suffered in the Test series against India in December.

France, which named the versatile Timothee Clement in the reserves, could not utilise the seven penalty corners it won.

Compact defence

South Africa, with its compact defence, gave Argentina a run for its money in the first two quarters before the Los Leones managed to score through Maico Casella, who tapped in Lucas Toscani’s shot in the 43rd minute.

The results: Argentina 1 (Maico Casella 43) bt South Africa 0; Australia 8 (Tom Craig 9, 32, 45; Flynn Ogilvie 27; Jeremy Hayward 27, 29, 39; Tom Wickham 54) bt France 0.