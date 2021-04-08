Hockey | Harendra to coach U.S. men’s team

Harendra, who was bestowed the Dronacharya in 2012, served as the chief coach of the senior India men’s hockey team from 2017-18

Former India hockey coach Harendra Singh, who trained both the national men’s and women’s teams at different stages of his accomplished career, has been appointed as the new head coach of the US men’s team.

Harendra, who was bestowed the Dronacharya in 2012, served as the chief coach of the senior India men’s hockey team from 2017-18. Before that, he was also in charge of the Indian women’s team for some time.

“Thank you for this exciting opportunity to coach the U.S. men’s national team,” said Harendra in a statement issued by Team USA.

In total, Harendra has claimed eight gold medals, five silver and nine bronze at various tournaments at the international level and has coached more than 350 international matches between the junior and senior national teams.

“We are thrilled to have Harry join USA Field Hockey and lead our men’s program,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s executive director.