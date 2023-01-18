ADVERTISEMENT

Hockey World Cup | Hardik's MRI shows no serious injury, should be available for quarter-finals

January 18, 2023 02:17 am | Updated January 17, 2023 09:25 pm IST - Bhubaneswar:

Hardik Singh had suffered the injury during the match against England on January 15 in Rourkela

PTI

Indian hockey player Hardik Singh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

India mid-fielder Hardik Singh's medical report does not show any serious injury to his hamstring and, though he is doubtful for the game against Wales on Thursday, he should be available for selection if the hosts qualify for the quarter-finals of the hockey World Cup, his team-mates said on Tuesday.

Hardik, who scored a brilliant goal from a solo effort against Spain in India's opening match on January 13 at Rourkela, kicked a football with his right foot during training on Tuesday.

He had suffered the injury during the match against England on January 15 in Rourkela.

"He (Hardik) should be fine. His MRI was done and it's alright. It was a small injury, his muscle stress was not that bad. He should be fine for the quarter-finals," young striker Abhishek told PTI after team training.

"Can't say whether he will play against Wales or not. There are two days left and it depends on how much he recovers," he added.

Senior mid-fielder Manpreet Singh said that Hardik needs a little rest and should be back soon.

"Hardik abhi theek hey, jyada serious nahi hey (Hardik is alright now, not very serious). But he needs a little bit of rest; hopefully he will come back soon," said the former captain.

Earlier in the day, Hockey India said that the team management will take a decision on Hardik's availability for the match against Wales after assessing the extent of his hamstring injury.

"At the moment, no replacement request has been put forward to the FIH," said Hockey India.

