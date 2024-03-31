Hardik Singh and Salima Tete named the Player of the Year for 2023

March 31, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Hardik Singh and Salima Tete were named the Player of the Year for 2023 among men and women respectively at the sixth annual Hockey India awards here on Sunday even as the federation announced the revival of Hockey India League (HIL) in January 2025.

With a total prize pool of ₹7.56 crores, the awards saw teams and individuals felicitated for their achievements in the past year. Interestingly, even the 2016 Junior World Cup winning men’s team was honoured at the event, eight years since the triumph.

The HIL, last held in 2017, will be a five-week competition with eight men’s and six women’s teams, with auctions for the same likely to be held after the Paris Olympics.

HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh confirmed the window and said there will be no over-lapping of franchise ownership across the genders with 14 owners finalised.

Hardik, who was also the FIH Player of the Year, was presented the Balbir Singh Sr. Trophy and a cash prize of ₹25 lakhs.

“There is increased responsibility when you get such individual awards and recognition but I feel that when this happens to anyone, he should also know and realise that the team trusts him so much more. No pressure, no diamonds. It is our profession and we sacrifice a lot and work 300 days in camps and tournaments for only this,” Hardik said.

“I thank my teammates, coaches and the support staff for showcasing their faith in me. This award will further motivate me to continue to be better each day,” Salima, who impressed at the recent Asian Champions Trophy, said.

The Indian teams winning the Junior Asia Cups and the men’s and women’s Asian Champions Trophy were also rewarded along with the men’s Asian Games winning side.

The main winners:

₹5 lakhs each: P.R. Sreejesh (Goalkeeper of the Year); Harmanpreet Singh (Defender of the Year); Hardik Singh (Midfielder of the Year); Abhishek (Forward of the Year).

₹10 lakhs each: Deepika Soreng (Women’s U-21 Player of the Year); Araijeet Singh Hundal (Men’s U-21 Player of the Year).

₹25 lakhs each: Salima Tete (Player of The Year, Women); Hardik Singh (Player of The Year, Men).

₹30 lakhs: Ashok Kumar (Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award).