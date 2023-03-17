Hardik, Savita are Players of The Year at Hockey India’s annual awards

March 17, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Hardik Singh and Savita Punia walked away with the Balbir Singh Sr. Award for the Player of the Year 2022 and ₹25 lakh each at the fifth Hockey India annual awards here on Friday.

The awards, held after a gap of three years — initially due to Covid-19 and then administrative issues within the federation — saw the entire Indian team — men, women, senior and junior — in attendance along with legends of the game.

Former India captain and Olympian Gurbux Singh was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award. Total prize money in excess of ₹2.7 crores was awarded across the two years.

The winners: 2021:Lifetime Achievement Award (₹30 lakh): Amit Singh Bakshi.

Player of the Year (Men, ₹25 lakh): Harmanpreet Singh.

Player of the Year (Women, ₹25 lakh): Savita.

2022: Lifetime Achievement Award (₹30 lakh): Gurbux Singh.

Player of the Year (Men, ₹25 lakh): Hardik Singh.

Player of the Year (Women, ₹25 lakh): Savita.

Upcoming Player of the Year (Men, ₹10 lakh): Uttam Singh.

Upcoming Player of the Year (Women, ₹10 lakh): Mumtaz Khan.

Forward of the Year (₹5 lakh): Vandana Katariya.

Midfielder of the Year (₹5 lakh): Sushila Chanu.

Defender of the Year (₹5 lakh): Harmanpreet Singh.

Goalkeeper of the Year (₹5 lakh): Krishan B. Pathak.

Award for Invaluable Contribution (₹5 lakh): Pritam Siwach.

Vandana Katariya has come a long way to reach the incredible milestone of 250 international caps and becoming the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick.



Congratulations on your phenomenal achievements — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) March 17, 2023

President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement (₹5 lakh): Hockey Ace Foundation.

President Award for Umpire/Umpire Manager (₹2.5 lakh): Gurinder Singh Sangha.

President Award for Technical Official (₹2.5 lakh): Mohd Mogul Muneer.

Other awards: FIH Men’s Player of the Year (₹10 lakh): Harmanpreet Singh.

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (Men, ₹5 lakh): P.R. Sreejesh.

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (Women, ₹5 lakh): Savita.

FIH Coach of the Year (Women, ₹5 lakh): Janneke Schopman.

FIH Rising Star of the Year (Women, ₹5 lakh): Mumtaz Khan.

300 international caps (₹3 lakh): Manpreet Singh.

250 international caps (₹2.5 lakh): Rani.

200 international caps (₹2 lakh): Mandeep Singh.

200 international caps (₹2 lakh): Navjot Kaur.

150 international caps (₹1.5 lakh): Harmanpreet Singh.

Umpire in 150 internationals (₹1.5 lakh): Javed Shaikh.

100 international caps (₹1 lakh): Neha.

100 international caps (₹1 lakh): Navneet Kaur.

100 international caps (₹1 lakh): Lalremsiami.

Goal in debut match (₹1 lakh): Karthi Selvam.

Top scorer in Pro League 2021-22 (₹1 lakh): Harmanpreet Singh

Best Goalkeeper at Nations Cup (women, ₹1 lakh): Savita.

Top scorer at Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 (₹1 lakh): Shardanand Tiwari.