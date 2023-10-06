ADVERTISEMENT

Hangzhou Asian Games | India thrashes Japan to claim hockey gold; qualifies for Paris Olympics

October 06, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Hangzhou

The Indians, who had to be content with a bronze medal in the last edition, thus won their fourth Asian Games gold and first since the 2014 Incheon edition.

PTI

Indian men’s hockey team in action against Japan during the final at the Hangzhou Asian Games, on October 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A dominant Indian men’s hockey team thrashed defending champions Japan 5-1 to reclaim the Asian Games gold medal after nine years and qualify for next year’s Paris Olympics in Hangzhou on October 6.

The Indians, who had to be content with a bronze medal in the last edition in Jakarta, thus won their fourth Asian Games gold and first since the 2014 Incheon edition.

India’s other gold medals came in 1966 and 1998, both times in Bangkok.

Harmanpreet Singh (32nd, 59th minutes) scored a brace through penalty corners, Amit Rohidas (36th) also sounded the board from a set-piece, while Manpreet Singh (25th) and Abhishek (48th) found the net from field efforts to register the famous victory for India.

Seren Tanaka converted a penalty corner for Japan in the 51st minutes.

