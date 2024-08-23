Former Kerala hockey player Rajagopal passes away

Former Kerala State hockey player A.V. Rajagopal passed away in Alappuzha on Thursday. He was 73.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajagopal did his schooling in Chennai and picked up the sport from the St. Thomas Mount area. Later, he went on to represent Kerala in three senior Nationals in the late 1960s.

“He was a left half-back and later he was a coach in Alappuzha,” said his brother A.V. Suresh, also a former State hockey player.

“Hockey in Alappuzha was controlled by people from Gujarat those days, Rajagopal was the one who introduced hockey among the local people and developed Alappuzha hockey. He was popularly called as the father of Alappuzha hockey.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.