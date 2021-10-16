Hockey

Former hockey international Saranjeet Singh passes away

Saranjeet Singh.  

Former hockey international Saranjeet Singh passed away here on Thursday. He was 59 and is survived by wife, daughter and a son.

He had been unwell for the past three months.

The former State Bank of India hockey player who played for Coronation Club in local league, represented Hyderabad juniors and seniors in the late 70s and 80s and also played for the Indian team that toured Germany in 1983.

Olympians Alloysius Edwards, N. Mukesh Kumar, former India junior coach Narinderpal Singh, and others expressed their condolences.


