FIH Pro League | India stuns world champions Belgium

Indian men’s hockey team stunned world champions Belgium with a 2-1 victory in their FIH Pro League match in Bhubaneswar on February 8.
Mandeep Singh scored a field goal in the second minute of the match before Gauthier Boccard equalised for world number one Belgium in the 33rd minute with a powerful drag flick from a penalty corner.
Ramandeep Singh scored the decisive goal for the home side in the 47th minute via a penalty corner to give world number four India a victory in front of a frenzied crowd at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The two sides play against each other on Sunday again.
