Hockey

FIH Pro League | India pulls off a victory

First salvo: Rupinder Pal Singh celebrates the opening strike for India.

Beats Australia via the shootout to pocket three points

India bounced back in style to beat holder Australia 3-1 via a shoot-out, after being locked 2-2 at the end of regulation time, in the second match of the two-leg FIH Pro League match on Saturday. India had lost 4-3 on Friday.

India converted two penalty corners through Rupinder Pal Singh (25th minute) and Harmanpreet Singh (27th), while Trent Mitton (23rd) and skipper Aran Zalewski (46th) were the scorers for Australia.

In the shoot-out, Harmanpreet, Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalit Upadhyay scored for India, while only Daniel Beale found the net for the visitors.

By virtue of the win, India earned three points while Australia pocketed one. Both the teams have 10 points from six games but the Kookaburras are a rung above the Manpreet Singh-led side at third spot in the standings on goal difference.

The result: India 2 (Rupinder 25, Harmanpreet 27) drew with Australia 2 (Trent Mitton 23, Aran Zalewski 46). India won 3-1 in the shootout.

