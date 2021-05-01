FIH Pro League | India opens campaign against New Zealand

Bengaluru

01 May 2021 22:45 IST

The Indian men’s hockey team will open its campaign in the third edition of FIH Pro League against New Zealand on February 5 next year as the world governing body released the schedule of the prestigious tournament.

India will also take on Australia and Spain in February as it plays five away matches that month before taking on Germany and Argentina at home.

After the match against the Black Sticks, India will take on Australia on February 12 and 13 before facing Spain (Feb. 26 and 27).

India will play against Germany (March 12, 13) and Argentina (March 19, 20) at home. The next month, India will face England (April 2, 3) at home, followed by away games against Belgium (June 11, 12) and Netherlands (June 18, 19) in a packed 2022 season.