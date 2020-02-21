FIH Pro League | Australia beats India

Bhubaneswar

India fights it out till the last minute

India fought hard before losing 4-3 to defending champion Australia in the first match of the two-leg FIH Pro League encounter here on Friday. Australia is now third in the standings with nine points while India has eight.

Six minutes into the third quarter, India made it 2-1 when Raj Kumar scored from a rebound after Rupinder’s initial flick from a penalty corner was blocked by Australia goalkeeper Andrew Charter.

But Australia scored twice in a span of two minutes to take a comfortable 4-1 lead.

India reduced the margin through Raj Kumar’s field goal and Rupinder’s penalty corner conversion.

India got a golden opportunity in the final minute of the game when a penalty corner was awarded, but Rupinder’s attempt was wide of the target.

The result: Australia 4 (Dylan Wotherspoon 6, Tom Wickham 18, Lachlan Sharp 41, Jacob Anderson 42) bt India 3 (Raj Kumar Pal 36, 47, Rupinder Pal Singh 52).