Indian men and women hockey teams qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Indian men’s hockey team players celebrate their victory over Russia in the FIH men’s Olympics qualifiers match in Bhubaneswar on November 1, 2019.

Indian men’s hockey team players celebrate their victory over Russia in the FIH men’s Olympics qualifiers match in Bhubaneswar on November 1, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Indian men’s hockey team maul Russia 7-1 in the second game

Eight-time champions India qualified for next year’s Tokyo Olympic after mauling Russia 7-1 (11-3 on aggregate) in the second game of the two-legged FIH Qualifiers for men here on Saturday.

The men’s team booked their Tokyo tickets after the women defeated USA 6-5 on aggregate to qualify for the sporting extravaganza.

The Indian men, ranked fifth in the world, had earlier defeated world number 22 Russia 4-2 in the first-leg on Friday.

On Saturday, Akashdeep Singh (23rd, 29th minutes) and Rupinder Pal Singh (48th, 59th) scored a brace each, while Lalit Upadhyay (17th), Nilkanta Sharma (47th) and Amit Rohidas (60th) scored for the hosts after Russia took an early lead in the opening minute through Alexey Sobolevskiy.

Women’s team seal Olympics spot

The Indian women’s hockey team sealed its place in next year’s Olympic Games after beating USA 6-5 on aggregate despite losing the second match 1-4 in the double-leg FIH Qualifiers.

After thrashing USA 5-1 on Friday, the Indian girls looked a pale shadow of themselves on Saturday as USA raced to a 4-0 lead in the first half, courtesy goals from Amanda Magadan (5th, 28th minutes), skipper Kathleen Sharkey (14th) and Alyssa Parker (20th). India’s vital goal was scored by captain Rani Rampal in the 48th minute.

Indian women have participated in the 1980 Moscow Olympics and qualified again in Rio after 36 years.

This is the second time in a row that they have made it to the tournament proper despite a huge scare after the US led the hosts 4-0 at half-time.

