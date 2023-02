February 15, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KAKINADA

Punjab began its campaign in style with an emphatic, 13-0 win over Gujarat in the 3rd Hockey India Senior women’s national hockey championship at the District Sports Authority Stadium here on Wednesday.

In another match, Bengal recorded a solitary goal win over Uttar Pradesh.

The results: Punjab bt Gujarat 13-0; Bengal bt Uttar Pradesh 1-0.