Dominant Indian junior hockey team scores 4-0 win over England

August 21, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Dusseldorf

The Indian junior men's hockey team scored a fluent 4-0 victory over England at the 4-Nations Tournament here on August 21.

Rajinder Singh (13th), Amir Ali (33th), Amandeep Lakra (41st) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (58th) were the goal scorers for India.

After a cagey start to the match, India went ahead 1-0 after Rajinder converted a penalty corner.

Trailing by a goal, England started stitching together attacking moves to cover the deficit in the second quarter.

However, they could not penetrate the Indian defence as the scoreline remained 1-0 at half-time.

At the start of the second half, Amir Ali scored a quick field goal to put more pressure on England.

With a 2-0 lead behind them, India started dominating the proceedings. Amandeep converted another penalty corner late in the third quarter as India further extended their lead.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, England started showcasing urgency to find goals, but India defended deep.

Araijeet added another goal at the stroke of the final whistle as India won the match 4-0.