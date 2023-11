Defending champion Haryana makes merry; TN tops group to enter quarterfinals

November 19, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Defending champion Haryana opened its campaign with a mammoth 22-1 win over Gujarat in a Pool A match of the Hockey India-13th Senior National men’s hockey championship here on Sunday.

Host Tamil Nadu, which won both its matches defeating Assam and Himachal, topped Pool B to reach the quarterfinals, which begin on November 25.

The results:

Pool A: Haryana 22 (Deepak 4, Sumit 6, Vishal Antil 9, 38, Sanjay 10, 27, 29, 34, 45+57, Kohinoopreet Singh 11, Abhishek 13, 17, 21, 51, Mandeep Mor 15, Rajant 18, 42, Manpreet 23, Yashdeep Siwach 33, 60, Joginder Singh 38) bt Gujarat 1 (Yash Mahendrabhai Rathod 44).

B: Tamil Nadu 13 (B. P. Somanna 4, S. Mareeswaran 5, 48, 51, G. M. Pruthvi 8, K. Selvaraj 9, 28, 50, C. Dinesh Kumar 11, 57, S. Karthi 27, 34, Sundarapandi 44) bt Himachal 1 (Shubham 55)

C: Karnataka 5 (Shesha Gowda 33, B. Yathish 43, Nachappa Ir 47, B. Sudev Abharan 56, Raheel Mouseen Mohd. 60) bt Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 0.

H: Delhi 6 (Abhishek Rana 7, Rahul Garai 22, Aman Khan 40, Gursimran Singh 57, Vashudev 58, 60) bt Telangana 1 (Ranjit Chand Bhavani 49).

Odisha 27 (Nilam Xess 2, 3, 15, 32, Matiyas Dang 4, 34, 47, 54, 60, Ashis Kumar Topno 11, 25, 49, Prasad Kujur 13, 14, 39, 53, Shilanand Lakra 18, 22, 44, Amit Rohidas 20, 37, 53, Rosan Minz 25, Kerobin Lakra 28, Rajan Kandulna 37, 51, Prajukt Nas 56).