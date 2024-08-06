Daily Quiz | On Indian men hockey team’s showing in the Olympics over the years

1 / 6 | India is most the successful team in men’s hockey at the Olympics. How many gold and bronze medals has it won? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Eight gold and three bronze SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Between which editions did India’s streak of six straight golds happen? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : 1928 (Amsterdam) and 1956 (Melbourne) SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Captaining the Indian team once is an honour. But who has led the side at two Olympics and in which years? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Pargat Singh in 1992 (Barcelona) and 1996 (Atlanta) SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | India hold the record for the biggest margin of victory (24-1) in an Olympics match. Which team was at the receiving end of this harsh treatment in 1932? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The host USA at Atlanta SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Name the Indian legend and winner of three Olympic hockey titles to whom Sir Donald Bradman remarked “You score goals like runs in cricket”! DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dhyan Chand SHOW ANSWER