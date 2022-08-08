Hockey

CWG 2022 | India settles for silver in men's hockey, loses 0-7 to Australia in final

Australian hockey team celebrate after scoring their seventh goal against India in the men’s hockey final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Birmingham August 08, 2022 18:46 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:53 IST

India settled for the silver medal in men's hockey after losing to Australia 0-7 in a one-sided final at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on August 8, 2022.

The goals were scored by Blake Govers, Nathan Ephraums, Jacob Anderson, Tom Wickham and Fynn Ogilvie.

Up against the rampaging Australians, Indians struggled to get their act right in the summit showdown, which turned out to be completely lopsided.

Australia scored the first goal of the game in the the first quarter, having started the final on a dominating note.

Here is the full list of Indian medal winners at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Australia were 2-0 at the end of the first quarter, with Ephraums scoring the second goal for the six-time CWG champions.

They continued to dominate the game and scored five more goals to extend their domination at the multi-sport sporting extravaganza.

Here is the latest Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Table: Top teams in Birmingham.

