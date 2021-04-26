Hockey

Coronavirus | Women players, staff test positive

After the men last year, it’s the women’s hockey team members who have tested positive en masse for COVID-19 this time around.

Seven players have tested positive at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru following their return from respective hometowns two weeks back.

The seven players are Rani Rampal, Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila Chanu.

Two staff members — video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard — have also tested positive. The players and staff were tested on April 24, post a mandatory quarantine period, on their return as per the SAI protocol.

Under observation

All players and staff are asymptomatic and are in isolation and under observation at the National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, SAI said in a statement.

