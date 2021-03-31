Coronavirus | Junior women’s National hockey postponed

NEW DELHI

31 March 2021 22:23 IST

The 11th junior women’s hockey National has been postponed until further notice due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The tournament was scheduled from April 3 to 12 at Simdega, Jharkhand.

Following instructions and protocols from the district commissioner, Simdega and state authorities, the decision to postpone the championship was taken by Hockey India (HI).

“In light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases and after advice from the local state authorities, Hockey India in consultation with the host Hockey Jharkhand arrived at the decision to postpone the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021,” HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said.

