Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indian women's hockey team wins bronze

Indian women hockey team celebrate a goal during the bronze medal match against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on August 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

August 07, 2022 15:23 IST

Having lost to Australia in the semifinal, India showed intent to wrap up their campaign with podium finish.

The Indian women's hockey team beat defending champions New Zealand 2-1 in shootout to win the bronze medal and finish its campaign at the Commonwealth Games on a high note in BIrmingham on August 7, 2022. Leading 1-0, India conceded a penalty corner with less than 30 seconds to go for the final hooter, as the match went into shootout after Olivia Merry's equaliser. Advertisement Advertisement India though held their nerves in the shootout to emerge winners. Coming off their heartbreaking loss to Australia in a controversial semifinal, India showed the intent to wrap up their campaign with a win and earn a podium finish. Salima Tete's goal gave India the lead and they led 1-0 at half time, paving the way for an entertaining second half. Neha Goyal almost doubled the lead after the break, but good defending by New Zealand prevented the Indians from consolidating their position. New Zealand have had to do a lot of defending and they've done quite well to remain disciplined until that Tete's goal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.